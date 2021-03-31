Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$2.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CXB. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Shares of Calibre Mining stock opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.30 and a 52 week high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.16, for a total value of C$72,014.40.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.