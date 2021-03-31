Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the February 28th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 751,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after buying an additional 94,359 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

CHY opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

