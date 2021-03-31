Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.07.

Get Cactus alerts:

NYSE:WHD opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.67.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven Bender sold 192,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $5,890,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cadent Energy Partners Ii Lp sold 4,111,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $125,598,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,236,216 shares in the company, valued at $129,416,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,475,000 after acquiring an additional 579,745 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,759,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 673,241 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after acquiring an additional 480,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,309,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,140,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.