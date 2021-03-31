Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cable One by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cable One by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cable One by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,515,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,995.00.

CABO stock opened at $1,770.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,482.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,902.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,955.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

