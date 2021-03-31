Bytom Market Cap Reaches $259.16 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 32.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $259.16 million and $201.48 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 83% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.67 or 0.00332172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000802 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002320 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,666,556,550 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,271,619 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

