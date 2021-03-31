Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $314.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $304.00. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BURL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.39.

BURL stock opened at $304.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of -117.20 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $137.65 and a 1-year high of $321.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.17.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total value of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

