Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,719.36

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,719.36 ($22.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,933.50 ($25.26). Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 1,922 ($25.11), with a volume of 1,146,635 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,636.25 ($21.38).

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,909.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,721.50.

In other news, insider Debra L. Lee bought 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,970 ($11,719.36). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total value of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57).

Burberry Group Company Profile (LON:BRBY)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

