BRP (TSE:DOO) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$105.00 to C$120.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. BRP traded as high as C$108.78 and last traded at C$108.45, with a volume of 90440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$103.88.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on BRP from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on BRP from C$100.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$108.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$95.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$82.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 2.68%.

About BRP (TSE:DOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

