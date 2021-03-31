Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRTHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTHY remained flat at $$46.62 during trading on Wednesday. 154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559. Brother Industries has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.98. Brother Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Brother Industries will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

