Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
A number of analysts have issued reports on BRTHY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brother Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTHY remained flat at $$46.62 during trading on Wednesday. 154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559. Brother Industries has a 12 month low of $26.98 and a 12 month high of $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.53.
Brother Industries Company Profile
Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.
