Brookline Capital Management Begins Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of ONCT opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,400,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

