Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $314,000 in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after acquiring an additional 121,199 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,015 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,350,000 after purchasing an additional 548,385 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,488.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,674,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 11,409.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 101,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $117,257.16. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $240,860.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,160.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE REZI opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.15 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

