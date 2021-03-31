Brokers Offer Predictions for Shaw Communications Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shaw Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

SJR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

SJR opened at $26.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.94%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

