Brokerages Set Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Target Price at $30.17

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on VERI. Roth Capital raised their price target on Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veritone in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of VERI traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,299. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.53 million, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $50.34.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

