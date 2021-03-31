Brokerages Set SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) PT at $32.20

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSRM. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,935. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $370.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 37.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 75.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 66.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,602,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 35.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

