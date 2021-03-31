Brokerages Set SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) PT at $57.60

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.60.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

In related news, Director Henry J. Eyring sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $601,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,376.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $181,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,272 shares of company stock worth $4,295,078. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SKYW traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.48. The stock had a trading volume of 441,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,377. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.14. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.10). SkyWest had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $589.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.96 million.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

