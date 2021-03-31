Brokerages Set Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) PT at $26.50

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SALT shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

Shares of SALT stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $21.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. Scorpio Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $241.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported ($40.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($40.62). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 109.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 83.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 63.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 2,785.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.