Brokerages Set Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Price Target at $23.45

Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.45.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist raised their target price on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S&T Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 31,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NLSN traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,931. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $26.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

