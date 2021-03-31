Brokerages Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT at $369.00

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $369.00.

Several analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

MPWR stock traded up $10.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.21. 427,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,245. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.00. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $151.02 and a one year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.01, for a total transaction of $761,862.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,539 shares in the company, valued at $46,664,158.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 21,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.37, for a total value of $8,461,010.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 239,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,356,129.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,416 shares of company stock valued at $94,669,312 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

