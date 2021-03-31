Brokerages Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Target Price at $18.67

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of CLNE stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $13.21. 2,806,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,865,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.68.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,597,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 325,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,205 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 544.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 24,338 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $723,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 298,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 92.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,172 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

