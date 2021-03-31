Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT at $19.00

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several analysts have commented on NGLOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

OTCMKTS NGLOY traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $19.96. 121,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.