Brokerages Set Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target at $38.29

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $1,446,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,623,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,074,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641,323 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,834,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Altice USA by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,052 shares during the period. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $77,634,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.53. 4,588,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,542,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.57 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

