Brokerages Anticipate PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.56. PBF Logistics reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBFX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PBFX stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. 348,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,544. The company has a market capitalization of $918.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 38,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 307,563 shares in the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

