Brokerages Anticipate American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Analysts expect that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will announce $2.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the lowest is $2.15 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $8.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.09.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $4.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.15. 1,640,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,228. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.01 and its 200-day moving average is $229.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after buying an additional 58,469 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,995,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.