British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Tadeu Marroco Sells 7,354 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total value of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Tadeu Marroco purchased 10,600 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, with a total value of £299,980 ($391,925.79).

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Tadeu Marroco acquired 6 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,550 ($33.32) per share, with a total value of £153 ($199.90).

On Friday, February 5th, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,719 ($35.52) per share, for a total transaction of £135.95 ($177.62).

On Wednesday, January 6th, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,812 ($36.74) per share, with a total value of £140.60 ($183.69).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,770 ($36.19) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The firm has a market cap of £63.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,667.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,701.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

BATS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,615.11 ($47.23).

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

