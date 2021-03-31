Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $48.29.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,588,000 after acquiring an additional 668,542 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.