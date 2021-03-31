Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.
NASDAQ:BHF opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $48.29.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,588,000 after acquiring an additional 668,542 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,030,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial Company Profile
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
