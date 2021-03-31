Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,435 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,079 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.2% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $135,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 79.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,368 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 283,616 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,852 shares during the period. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 124.7% during the third quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 484,920 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,993,000 after acquiring an additional 269,100 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 84,308 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,733,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $231.85 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $246.13. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

