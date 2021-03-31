Bradley Mark J. Invests $2.99 Million in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000. Trimble comprises about 2.1% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.05. 72,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,728. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $77.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.