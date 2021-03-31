Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,227 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000. Apple accounts for about 2.8% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.16.

AAPL opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.17 and a 200-day moving average of $123.05. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

