Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.21 Million

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. In the last week, Bounty0x has traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $62,513.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00046679 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded 14,748.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00044544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.62 or 0.00632713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00067313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

BNTY is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

