BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.38.

NYSE BWA opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $742,960,000 after buying an additional 3,727,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after buying an additional 870,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

