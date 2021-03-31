Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Booking by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Booking by 8,402.7% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 76,885 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Booking by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,684,000 after purchasing an additional 76,744 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking stock traded up $16.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,351.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,507. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,203.08 and a 52 week high of $2,469.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,289.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2,036.52. The firm has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $23.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,224.34.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

