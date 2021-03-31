BOLT (BOLT) Market Cap Hits $16.20 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a market cap of $16.20 million and $1.03 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOLT has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.00647033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00026550 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT (BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

