BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $449.00 to $428.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.43.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $368.13 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $310.34 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.