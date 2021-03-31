BMO Capital Markets Cuts Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target to $12.75

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $12.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 112.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $11.50 to $11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Pi Financial lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

NYSE FSM opened at $6.01 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,849,000 after buying an additional 986,247 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth about $3,322,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 1,159.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 293,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 269,909 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,256,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 266,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,932,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

