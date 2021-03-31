bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 151.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America cut bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $28.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.89. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,791 shares of company stock worth $150,861 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in bluebird bio by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

