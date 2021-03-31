Blue Prism Group (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.46 and last traded at $18.25. 11,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 16,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Blue Prism Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44.

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software for enterprise-scale organizations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; blue prism digital exchange; process discovery tools; and blue prism Software-as-a-Service products.

