Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Blucora were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blucora by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,416,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,000,000 after acquiring an additional 424,216 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,522,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,958,000 after purchasing an additional 44,228 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,888,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 751,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Blucora, Inc. has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $788.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $155.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

