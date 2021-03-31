Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,760 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after buying an additional 965,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,917,000 after buying an additional 907,004 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,305,000 after buying an additional 898,923 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,110,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,494,000 after buying an additional 725,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,529,000 after buying an additional 159,048 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,925.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 106,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $3,022,624.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,035 shares of company stock valued at $6,794,078. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

BE stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.50. 60,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 3.77.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

