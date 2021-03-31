Blockzero Labs (XIO) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $12.65 million and approximately $505,179.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00022121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,321.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00633295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00068077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,007,721 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

