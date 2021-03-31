Blockport Price Reaches $0.0386 on Major Exchanges (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Blockport token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges. Blockport has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00046785 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 14,174.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00044205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.00 or 0.00631012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00067392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000880 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport is a token. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The official message board for Blockport is getbux.com/blog . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockport’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto

