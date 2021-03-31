BLink Price Hits $0.0292 on Major Exchanges (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. BLink has a total market cap of $5.30 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLink has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One BLink token can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00021248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00046645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.49 or 0.00640671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00067628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00026758 BTC.

BLink (BLINK) is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 181,275,061 tokens. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com

