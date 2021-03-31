BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 115.6% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 139,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 77,052 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $551,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,776,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,823,000 after purchasing an additional 37,176 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 384,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 35,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 15.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MFL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.20. 69,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,273. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

