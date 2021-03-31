BlackRock Inc. Has $3.55 Million Holdings in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,107,225 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in China Mobile by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in China Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in China Mobile by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in China Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get China Mobile alerts:

NYSE CHL opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. China Mobile Limited has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The company has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

China Mobile Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.