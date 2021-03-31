BlackRock Inc. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,470,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.22% of NextDecade worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 63.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NextDecade by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NextDecade by 706.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 492,311 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Hughes Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 4th quarter worth about $1,338,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEXT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextDecade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextDecade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NEXT stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. NextDecade Co. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, southern Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

