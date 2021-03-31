BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SharpSpring were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHSP. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 121,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,687,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharpSpring during the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 25.7% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,360,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after acquiring an additional 277,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SharpSpring in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

SHSP opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.29 million, a PE ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. SharpSpring, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SharpSpring, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharpSpring Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

