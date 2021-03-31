BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.75% of Superior Industries International worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 37,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 546,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

SUP opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $160.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 4.80.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $337.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.99 million. Superior Industries International had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%.

Superior Industries International Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.