BlackRock Inc. Acquires 103,194 Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,066,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,194 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Marker Therapeutics were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 60,720 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Robert Wilson acquired 1,714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,998.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,799,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,648,862.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter L. Hoang acquired 142,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 332,568 shares in the company, valued at $581,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,142,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,996. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRKR opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $171.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

