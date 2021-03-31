BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 285,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BTZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. 2,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,691. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

