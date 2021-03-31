BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.38

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.38 and traded as high as C$11.89. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$11.78, with a volume of 3,016,978 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of C$6.63 billion and a PE ratio of -7.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total transaction of C$341,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,962 shares in the company, valued at C$3,606,184.43. Also, Director Roger Lace sold 20,300 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total value of C$267,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$77,880. Insiders have sold 42,100 shares of company stock worth $654,480 in the last quarter.

BlackBerry Company Profile (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

