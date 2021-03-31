BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Given Underperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.36.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down C$1.18 on Wednesday, hitting C$10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,705,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,039,879. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of C$4.50 and a 52-week high of C$36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total transaction of C$341,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,606,184.43. Also, Director Wade Sebastian Burton sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$44,640.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,100 shares of company stock valued at $654,480.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.